David F. Bost Jr., 55, of Fayette passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. David was born in Napoleon on Oct. 22, 1964. On Nov. 30, 1996, he married Rosie Flores, his wife of 22 years, and she survives.

David was employed over the years by Sauder Woodworking, Gleason Construction, Crestline Paving and Excavating, Underground Utilities, and, most recently, as a technician at Engineering Services for the City of Toledo. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, and he never left a goodbye without a big hug and kiss. He is joyously sitting in front row seats at every Buckeyes, Indians, and Browns game.

Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Matt Bost, Niki Canales, Blake (Brianna) Bost, and Alec and Torri Bost; grandchildren, Braden and Asher Drenning and Claire and Braxton Bost, with another grandchild due in May; sister, Jodi Thomas; in-laws, Ed and Virginia (Flores) Grohoske; brother-in-law, Ray Flores; sister-in-law, Lisa (Scott) Clausen; a niece and nephews; and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Daniel Flores.

A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements and cremation services are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Fulton County Rainbow Hematology/Oncology, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in David's memory.

