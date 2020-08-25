Dr. David Laurel Scott, 57, of Santa Maria, CA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria after an extended illness.

David was born on November 29, 1962, in Youngstown, OH, to Joseph Laurel and Rose Marie Scott. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1981, and would go on to receive his B.S. in Psychology/Sociology from the University of Toledo and his Master's and Doctorate from the Rosemead School of Psychology. On June 25, 1988, David married his loving wife Jo Lynn McKeever, and on November 12, 1992, they had their only son, Weston. David worked as a school psychologist for 10 years in Southern California, before moving to Santa Maria in 2003 to accept a position at the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County. He would continue to work there for the rest of his life as a Clinical Services Director. David also spent several years as an Adjunct Professor at Chapman (later Brandman) University. He loved music and theater, and could always be heard making up songs about anything - and we mean ANYTHING. All who knew him will miss his boisterous laughter and his love of life. David is survived by his wife and son, and three sisters: Ruth Ann Tipton and her husband Jacob E. of Bedford, OH; Shari Holeton and her husband Rick of Lakeview, OH; and Colleen Goodman and her husband Scott of Dayton, OH. He also had many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service and internment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Friday, August 28, 2020, officiated by Pastor Rick McLean. In lieu of flowers, please honor David's passion for the performing arts by sending donations to the Wauseon High School vocal music and theater departments. Checks can be made out to Wauseon High School Choir and Theater Programs and can be mailed to: Wauseon High School, 840 Parkview St, Wauseon, OH 43567.

