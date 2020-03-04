David Schrock, 73, of Archbold passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home with his wife at his side. David was born Aug. 8, 1946, the second child of six of the late Elmer and Alta (Roth) Schrock of Archbold. He married Jeanne Nafziger, his wife of 53 years, on Dec. 24, 1966, and she survives.

David was baptized in his youth, and attended Tedrow Mennonite Church, where he met Jeanne. He graduated from Archbold High School in 1964, then attended Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Ind., for two years. He then went to work for Sauder Manufacturing Company in Archbold. He took two years off to fulfill his IW alternate service in Burlington, Vermont, serving as a respiratory therapist. He returned to Archbold and had a very fulfilling career with Sauder Manufacturing for a total of 45 years, retiring in 2012.

In 1972, Dave and Jeanne bought a home in Archbold. He enjoyed woodworking, and spent many years remodeling and updating the property. He often commented, "The only things that work in a 100-year-old house are the people that live in it!" His family has many fond memories of the various remodeling projects Dave undertook. They lived there for 46 years, until his health required a move to Fairlawn Retirement Community.

David was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church, where he served as elder and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of Archbold Fire and Rescue for 20 years. He served on the village tree board for many years.

He is also survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Adam) Cobb of Archbold and Anna (Brett) Dowdy of Maineville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Emma, Sydney, Ivan, and Garrison of Archbold and Isaac and Micah of Maineville; his brother, Robert Schrock of Archbold; sisters, Grace (Duane) Stutzman of Lebanon, Ore., Barb (John) Gingerich of Topeka, Ind., Joyce (Mike) Guinness of Sylvania, Ohio, and Sara (Dave) Knackstedt of Norwalk, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

David was also preceded in death by his brother, Eugene.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Lockport Mennonite Church, with Pastors Steven Heatwole and Matt Weaver officiating. Interment will precede in Pettisville Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Lockport Mennonite Church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Archbold Fire and Rescue, CHP Hospice of Archbold, or .