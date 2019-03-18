DeAlton Boyers, 77, of Wauseon passed away in his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on Dec. 31, 1941, in Wauseon to the late E. Howard and Genevieve (Croninger) Boyers. On Aug. 26, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Shareen Long, and she survives.

After graduating from Wauseon High School, DeAlton attended agricultural classes at Ohio State University. DeAlton was called into the military in 1966 and served in the military police at the Nike Missile site in Cleveland. He did a tour of duty in Cam Ranh Bayduring the Vietnam war. Farming was his passion, and he farmed until 1991, at which time he began working as a maintenance supervisor at the Fulton County Nursing Home. He went on to become the maintenance supervisor for all Fulton County buildings until his retirement in 2010. He was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Wauseon, serving as an elder and singing in the choir. He was also a member of the board of the Fulton County Fair for 21 years, and a member of the Maumee Valley Tractor Pullers Association.

Also left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Michelle Boyers; grandsons, Lincoln and Jack Gerstner; brother, Paul (Pam) Boyers; brother-in-law, Nicholas (Beverly) Rubley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Boyers; sister, Carolyn Smith; son, Douglas Boyers; and daughter, Elizabeth Boyers.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at First Christian Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will follow in Ottokee Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Thursday at the church one hour prior to the service.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, DeAlton asked that donations in his memory be made to First Christian Church,129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or at .

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.