DeArle L. Tanner, 74, of Wauseon passed away peacefully at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born in Wauseon on May 6, 1944, to the late Alvy and Hazel (Pfund) Tanner. On Oct. 26, 1985, he married Wendy (Fraker) Tanner, and she survives.

DeArle worked for the City of Wauseon at the Water Treatment Plant for 30 years. He also did maintenance for Dover Township (mowing, plowing, and digging graves by hand).

DeArle was a proud veteran, and served his country for the United States Marine Corps. He was a life member of Wauseon VFW Post 7424, Wauseon American Legion Post 265, and Delta Eagles Post 2597. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, camping, and his home in Mesa, Ariz.

Also left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Beth Tanner and Amy Jo Tanner; brothers, Delmer (Constance) Tanner and Dale (Rhonda) Tanner; sister, Darlene (Bob) Kneisel; grandchildren, Kira Tanner and Dustin Tanner; great-grandchildren, Zander Tanner, Kinsley Barnes, and Benson Tanner; brother-in-law, Wally (Nettie) Fraker; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son, David Tanner; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donal and Virginia Fraker.

Funeral services for DeArle will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at First Church of God in Wauseon, with Pastor MaryAnn Reimund officiating. Interment will follow in Tedrow Cemetery, with military honors being accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

The family will receive visitors 2-8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Those planning a memorial contribution in DeArle's memory are asked to consider the family or the FCVETS.

