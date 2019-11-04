Delight Fricke, 83, of Archbold passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice Center. She was born March 3, 1936, near Archbold, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Doris (Rupp) Grieser. She married Orville Fricke on May 9, 1954, and he preceded her in death.

A lifelong resident of the Archbold/Pettisville area, Delight was able to balance her time as both a loving wife and mother and a respected company supervisor, with a career spanning 25 years. She, with her husband, operated a foster home farm for 42 teenage boys over the course of 14 years. As her husband served and traveled with multiple mission organizations, she demonstrated constant faithfulness and support. A strong woman of faith and character, she was a rock and source of wisdom and encouragement for both her family and all those who came in contact with her. She was a member of Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon.

She is survived by three children, Rick (Kathy) Fricke of Pandora and Rob (Audrey) Fricke and Melanie Yoder, both of Archbold; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, a sister, Tootie (Merle) Seiler of Archbold, and a brother, Kennard (Sandy) Grieser of Defiance.

She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marcia Dee, and a son-in-law, James Yoder.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, with burial preceding at 9:30 a.m. at Pettisville Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the church.

Short Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice Center.