Denise Rose Davis, 65, of Delta passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 1, 1954, in Toledo to the late Willis and Pauline (Allen) Fuller. She married Harold Russell Davis, and he preceded her in death Sept. 23, 2002.

Denise was a 1972 graduate of Swanton High School. She was a homemaker raising four wonderful children, and a self-taught and very talented crafter. She enjoyed attending and entering her work in craft shows, crocheting, and playing the piano, and loved hummingbirds and camping, especially during the Fulton County Fair. Most of all, she simply adored spending time with her four beautiful grandchildren.

Denise will be greatly missed by her daughters, Kimberly (Charles) Snyder, Kelly (Shawn) Moden, and Karen (Jordan) Brown; her son, Kevin Davis; grandchildren, Spencer, Elijah, Madison, and Jacob; brothers, Marvin (Phyllis) Fuller and Robert Fuller (Helen Dvorak); and several nieces and nephews.

Denise was also preceded in death by her brother, Howard (Ginny) Fuller.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with Rev. Scott Kirsch officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Family and friends may visit 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

