Derald "Dean" Nicely (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH
43515
(419)-822-5995
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Delta United Methodist Church
101 Northwood Dr.
Delta, OH
Obituary
Derald "Dean" Nicely, 78, of Delta passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Dean was born in Wauseon on Nov. 14, 1940, to the late Homer Nicely and Betty (Johnson) Nicely. On Jan. 9, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Grace Hoffman, at North Dover Church in Wauseon, and she survives.

Dean was a 1959 graduate of Lyons High School. He worked at Whitmer's Heating and Plumbing, and for over 42 years with the Campbell Soup Company, retiring in 2003. He was an active member with the Delta Lions Club and Delta United Methodist Church, where he also was a past softball coach. Another hobby of Dean's was woodworking, where he was able to craft beautiful keepsakes for family and friends.

He is also survived by his children, Kent (Chris) Nicely, Daniel "Dan" (Judy) Nicely, Jeffrey "Jeff" (Justin) Nicely, and Kathryn "Kathy" (Brian) Stoup; sister, Karen (Bob) Schuller; grandchildren, Marc (Jason) Yeager, Bart (Erin) Yeager, Derick Stoup, Jarrod Nicely, Dalton Nicely, Dylan Nicely, Jamie Luce, and Stacy Luce; and great-grandchildren, Bryce Yeager, Aleeha, Bryson, and Bralon Nicely.

Dean was also preceded in death by his son, Brent Nicely; brothers, Larry Nicely and William Nicely; and infant twin brother, Gerald Nicely.

A funeral service honoring Dean's life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Drive. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Friends and family will be received 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the family in care of Grace Nicely.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
