Dixie Seiler, 84, of Wauseon passed into heaven peacefully on April 22, 2019, at Hospice of North West Ohio in Toledo following a brief illness. Dixie was born on January 19, 1935, to the late Ollie Blanton and Lora (Blanton) Low. She married Hal J. Seiler, and he preceded her in death in 1976.

Dixie was born the Appalachian hills of Kentucky, and moved to Ohio as a teenager. She met her husband Hal as part of a wedding party in Toledo, then lived in San Diego, Calif., and Astoria, Ore., as a Navy wife who often cooked Southern-style for his homesick shipmates. They returned to Hal's hometown of Wauseon to settle down as grain and livestock farmers and raise a family. Dixie worked at Wauseon's A&P grocery in the '60s and '70s. Following Hal's death, she managed the Seiler family farms and a farm drainage business they had built together, and became a real estate broker, all while raising her children alone. She was active in the Wauseon Business and Professional Women's organization, the Ottokee Grange, Elks Club, and in local political activities; she was the first woman to run for Fulton County Commissioner. After a successful real estate career in Fulton and Lucas counties for commercial and residential properties, she lovingly helped care for her grandchildren. With energy to spare, she returned to grocery retailing at Kroger stores in Ann Arbor and Lambertville, Mich., finally retiring at 79 to enjoy gardening.

She is survived by four children, Linda Seiler (David) Bugoci, Jean Seiler, Roy Seiler, and Mark (Tina) Seiler; seven grandchildren, Tony Bugoci, Jenne (Michael) Bugoci, Trent (Amanda) Seiler, Brittney Seiler, Jacob Seiler, Kate McKean, and Tucker McKean; four great-grandchildren, Zander, Brynleigh, Leighton, and Zeydyn; and her faithful dog, Ellie.

Dixie was also preceded in death by 11 siblings.

Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday. Interment will follow at Ottokee Cemetery in Wauseon.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Fulton County Sheriff's K-9 program or the Hospice of North West Ohio.

