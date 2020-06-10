Donald C. Howard, 88, of Delta passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Fulton manor in Wauseon. Don was born in Fulton County on Oct. 7, 1931, the son of the late Robert C. "Ted" and Selma L. (Snyder) Howard. On Dec. 12, 1952, he married Florence J. McIntosh, and she preceded him in death last month.

Don served in the U.S. Army. He had worked for Dinner Bell Foods in Archbold. He had also farmed the family farm. He was a Gold Sheaf member and past master of the Aetna Grange. He loved to go to the family cottage on Posey Lake in Hudson, Mich. His greatest love was his boys, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by a son, Ted (Denise) Howard; daughter-in-law, Peggy Howard; grandchildren, Joseph (Krista) Howard, Jason (Gina) Howard, Nathan (Maribel) Howard, Elijah (Carly) Howard, and Korwyn (Jason) Upell; great-grandchildren, Maxton, Graceyn, Nolan, Mollee, Jarrett, Zoe, Kaylee, Rylee, McCormick, and Elliot; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Howard and Timothy Howard; brother, James Howard; and infant brother, Thomas.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be in Winameg Cemetery.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Pike Township Veterans Memorial Fund.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Fulton Manor management and staff.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.