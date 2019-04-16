Donald Lee Clair, 79, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born April 4, 1940, to the late John Clair Sr. and Dorothy (Stevens) Clair. On April 16, 1960, he married Lorraine Spiess, and she preceded him in death. He then married Susan Garrett on April 17, 1993, and she survives.

Don was a graduate of Archbold High School. During his life he moved from Archbold to Lima, Van Wert, and Delta before settling in Fairfield, where he met Susan. While in Fairfield, he worked for Finkbeiner Pettis and Strout, and retired from there.

Don enjoyed his family visiting, and loved to have the house full during gatherings. His family was one of his greatest joys. Throughout his years, he liked to travel, camp, fish, and golf. Once he retired he enjoyed working in the yard, repairing things, and visiting with neighbors and friends on the back patio.

He also survived by Michelle (Chuck) Sperry, Kirk (John Schmidt) Clair, Melissa (Scott Storeholder) McCullough, Doug Meddings, Mandy Waits, and Kate (Jake) Neal; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and fur-babies Benji and Gus.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Clair Jr., and daughter, Kim (Meddings)Brenner.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Living Waters Baptist Church, 7104 Shirley Drive, West Chester Township, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melanoma Know More, 10945 Reed Hartman Hwy., Suite 309, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45242 or at www.MelanomaKnowMore.com.