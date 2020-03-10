Donald Waldfogel, 92, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Genacross in Napoleon. He was born in Fulton County on March 2, 1928, to the late John and Mary (Seiler) Waldfogel.

Donald was a lifetime farmer, a former milk hauler, and an independent truck driver. He loved antique trucks and tractors. He was also a member of the Silver Kings of Yesteryear Club.

Those left to remember Donald are his wife, Garnet (Sammons); sons, Jack Waldfogel of Wauseon and Ken Waldfogel of Morenci, Mich.; daughters, Diane (Mike) Hickok of Adrian, Mich., and Patricia Waldfogel of Morenci, Mich.; stepchildren, Patty (Delle) Ferriera and John (Stacey) Moss; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd Waldfogel and Galen Waldfogel; infant son, Donald D. Waldfogel; son, Andrew Waldfogel; and two infant sisters.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with the Rev. Art Horn officiating. Interment will follow at Smith Cemetery.

Visitation for Donald will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

Those who wish to provide a memorial contribution in Donald's memory are asked to make donations to Genacross in Napoleon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.