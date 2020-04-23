Doris Fay (Graber) Waite, 85, of Wauseon passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Doris was born in German Township on May 3, 1934, to the late Harvey and Ida (Rupp) Graber. She was united in marriage to Max W. Waite Jr. in Angola, Ind., on Sept. 25, 1954, and he preceded her death on March 27, 2010.

In her spare time, Doris loved gardening, sewing, and participating in craft shows, and loved baking and working puzzles. Doris was also an avid walker, where she met her special friend, Richard Hanson.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Bonnie (Scott) Nevel of Monroe, Mich., Connie (Tom) Rokicak of Cape Coral, Fla., Cindy Williams of Bryan, and Debra (Brian) Towers of Fayette; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Merlin O'Neill; special friend, Richard Hanson and family; and her four-legged companion, "Missy."

She was also preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be held at a later date at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

