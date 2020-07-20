Dorothy C. Kurth, 90, of Holland, Ohio, formerly of Swanton, passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice with her husband and all her children at her side. Ironically, July 17 and 90 years were the exact date and age that her mother also passed away. Dorothy was born March 1, 1930, to the late Raymond and Ruth Pethe (Squire) in Point Place, Ohio, by way of a doctor who came to their home in a row boat. Dorothy was the third of four children. She married Robert Perkins in 1952, and together they had Robert and Richard Perkins. After Bob's death in 1963, Dorothy married Howard Kurth, and together they had Cathy, Barb, and Judy Kurth.

Dorothy graduated from Swanton High School in 1948. She was a school bus driver for many years in the Swanton Local Schools district. In her young adult years, Dorothy was an avid bowler - along with both of her husbands - and Dorothy and Howard ran the grill at the Swanton bowling alley for many years, which led into one of her granddaughters starting the tradition of "Grandma burger day" on Wednesdays at their home in Holland for many years, where there was much fun and lifelong memories made by family and friends! In fact, Dorothy did her final "Grandma burger day" just two days before her death!

Dorothy mostly enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, spoiling all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting, playing any kind of card games, and also doing any kind of puzzle she could, which kept her mind very sharp her entire life! She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, even that final morning in the emergency room having "discussions" with the hospital staff taking care of her!

Dorothy was a longtime and active 70-year member of St Richard Catholic Parish, and a member of the Rosary-Altar Society. She took pride in the handmade rosaries she made the past 20 years, which were all donated. Dorothy was very proud of the fact that all five of her children attended St. Richard Catholic grade school.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard Kurth; her son, Richard (Marty) Perkins; daughters, Cathy Yeager, Barb (Sue Treece) Kurth, and Judy (Scott) Graeff; daughter-in-law, Nancy Perkins; grandchildren, Robby and Dayna Perkins, Laura Wertz, Heidi Perkins and Betsy Gardner, Abby, Mary, and Molly Yeager, and Adam, Allison, and Benjamin Graeff; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, James Pethe; several sisters- and brothers-in-law; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Perkins; her oldest son, Robert Perkins; her brother, George Pethe; and her sister, Mary Karl.

The family would like to thank the numerous doctors who cared for her over the years, especially Dr. James Bingle, Dr. Hany Jacob, Dr. Arun Das, and Dr Tahir Jamil.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at St Richard Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Culler officiating. Interment will follow at St. Richard Cemetery.

Family will accept visitors 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Richard Catholic Community, 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, Ohio 43558.

