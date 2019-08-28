Dorothy L. Mull (nee Busch), 90, joined her loving husband Lester Mull in their heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 23, 1929, the daughter of the late Oscar and Neva Busch.

A farmer's daughter and a farmer's wife, Dorothy's life was filled with love of family, hard work, laughter, long days, and the seasons of the earth. She was a talented beautician, and through her business, Mull's Beauty Shop, she made sure many of the women and girls of Fulton County looked their best on their special days.

The sunset of Dorothy's life was spent in the tender loving care of her daughter, Rebecca. She is also survived by her brother, Claire; three grandchildren, Hayley, Joel and April; one great-grandson, Brayden; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marjorie and Mary Ella; her brothers, Bob, Wylie, and Victor; and a son, Charles.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice Home Care of Little Rock, 12120 Colonel Glenn Road, Suite 10,000, Little Rock, Arkansas 72210. Checks may be made out to Tribute of Life Foundation at the same address. Donating online tributes at www.life.org.

