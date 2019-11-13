Dorothy L. Young, 89, of Wauseon passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon. Dorothy was born in Liberty Center, Ohio, on Aug. 6, 1930, to the late Clyde and Golda (Dull) Beavers. She married William Harrison Young on Dec. 15, 1956, and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2008.

Dorothy worked as a nurse for the Fulton County Medical Center for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Willa Young and Janine Dunmyer of Columbus, and David Young of Japan; and grandchildren, Taylor and Teagan Micks of Columbus, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jeri Young Micks.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Dorothy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta.

Arrangements and cremation were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta or Cancer Care Program of the United Way of Fulton County, 604 S. Shoop Ave., Ste. 122, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

