Douglas B. Schmitz, 70, of Swanton passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born in Wauseon on June 17, 1949, to the late Allyn D. and Lillis (Bartlett) Schmitz. On Nov. 1, 1981, he married Beverly Champion, his beloved wife of 38 years, and she survives.

Doug was a 1967 graduate of Swanton High School. He and his wife owned and operated a wholesale automobile company, DBS Key Holdings. Together, they ran the company for 30 years before retiring in 2017. Doug was a very successful Realtor before he began his automobile business.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was an avid snowmobiler, and he and Bev spent many years at their vacation home In Gaylord, Mich., with family and friends. He also had a passion for boating, and most recently enjoyed spending time at their second home on Lake Columbia in Brooklyn, Mich. Doug and Bev always looked forward to six weeks in Florida during the winter months.

He will also be greatly missed by his daughter, Tammy Saul; sons, Steve (Angie) Schmitz, Robbie (Jodi) Gilsdorf, and Thad (Shauna) Gilsdorf; grandchildren, Melanie, Sarah, Grant, Justin, Nathan, Devin, Jessica, Robbie, Dylan, Paris, Maicie, Brodie, and Xander; great-grandchildren, Lexie, Logan, and Kane; siblings, James (Betse) Schmitz, Suellen (Terry) Kern, Richard (Patty) Schmitz, Geri Anne (Doug) Tipton, Kevin (Carol) Schmitz, and Lori (Barry) Stinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary (Mary) Estes and Bill (Barb) Champion; many nieces and nephews; and very special Yorkie, Scarlett.

He was also preceded in death by his great-grandson, Aiden; mother- and father-in-law, Richard and Irene Champion; and sister- and brother-in-law, Shirely and Bob Tefft.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Swanton, with Pastor J.T. Bean officiating.

Family and friends may visit 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, and Friday at the church for one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., Swanton, Ohio 43558.

