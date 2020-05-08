Dustin Hartman
1997 - 2020
Dustin Hartman, 22, of Ypsilanti, Mich., formerly of Delta, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1997, in Maumee, Ohio, the son of Eugene Hartman and Melissa (Sustaita) St. Clair, and they survive. He married Frank Wentling on Sept. 23, 2016, and he survives. Dustin worked as manager of retail at Walmart. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Also surviving Dustin is his stepfather, Ty St. Clair of Ypsilanti; his sister, Kaylah Hartman, of Ypsilanti; brother, Kyle Sustaita of Toledo; brothers, Ethan and Tyson St. Clair, of Ypsilanti; sister, Samantha St. Clair, of Daytona, Fla.; brother, Justin St. Clair, of Lyons; nephew, Jaxson Mohr, of Ypsilanti; grandmother, Teresa Flathers of Wauseon; and grandfather, Wallace Sustaita of Auburn, Ind. Dustin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kathryn Hartman; grandfather, Earl Hartman; and uncles, Jimmy Sustaita and Bill Hartman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private, with Pastor Don Krieger officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery on County Road 11. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Harbor, 800 Pommerce Drive, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
