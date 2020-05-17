Edna May "Yogi" Miller, 92, of Wauseon passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Fulton County Health Center. Edna was born in Kunkle, Ohio on May 4, 1928, the daughter of the late Rev. John Henry and Mary Lucinda (Stahl) Shull. On Nov. 24, 1971, she married Merle Miller, and he preceded her in death in 1997. Prior to her retirement, she had worked at All Star Products in Defiance and had been a dental assistant. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. She was also a life member of Wauseon VFW Post 7424. She enjoyed golfing and was an avid bowler. Surviving is her daughter, Barb (Phil) Short of Stryker; stepdaughter, Linda Miller of Herndon, Va.; grandchildren, Erik (Leslie) Short, granddaughter-in-law, Irma Shock, Joe (Chrissy) Salay, Josh (Vandee) Salay, Jason (Ally) Salay, Leah Salay (Brandon Thrilby), and Alannah (T.J.) Erickson); great-grandchildren, Bronson (Jessica) Shock, Brody (Rylee Ruger) Shock, Alicen Short, Rhiana Short, Torrie Short, Joey, Gage, Dani, Brianna, Kaylee, Kaitlyn, Alexa; great-great-grandchildren, Callie, Brantley, and Lane; two brothers, Paul (Karis) Shull and Marvin (Sue) Shull; sister, Sandra (Ron) Schoettley; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Shull and Betty Shull; and special friend, Norman Bechstein. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dan Salay; grandson, Todd Shock; great-grandchild, Cadyn Salay; and brothers, Leland and Robert. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is entrusted with arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 17 to May 18, 2020.