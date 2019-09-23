Eldor Cordes, 87, of Napoleon passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born Feb. 16, 1932, in Adams Township, Defiance County, the son of the late Fred and Emilie (Hurst) Cordes. On Nov. 7, 1954, he married Fern Moll, his loving wife of 64 years, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Napoleon Township, and she survives.

Eldor was employed in the maintenance department of Campbell Soup Company for 36 years, retiring in 1993. He maintained his rental properties in Wauseon and Napoleon for over 50 years.

Eldor was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he was a former deacon. He was a member of Napoleon American Legion Post #300 and Napoleon VFW Post #8218, where he was serving as a trustee. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952-54.

Eldor and his wife enjoyed dancing at the Bavarian Haus in Deshler and traveling to Florida and Europe. He liked entertaining friends and family at his cottage on Round Lake in Michigan. He also loved to watch his grandchildren's sports activities.

He is also survived by his daughter, Deb (Marc) Jump; grandchildren, Emilie and AJ Jump of Sylvania, Ohio; a brother, Harold (Irene) Cordes; sisters-in-law, Anita Cordes and Betty Steffel; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Laura Meyer, Minnie Meineke, and Tillie Hoffman; brothers, Edwin and Alfred Cordes; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran, Q-1 and Road 17, Napoleon Township. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Napoleon Joint Veteran Posts.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon and one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Luther Church Napoleon Twp. Memorial Fund or CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.