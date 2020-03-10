Eldor Heinrich Gruenhagen, 89, of Napoleon passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Home. He was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Freedom Township, the son of the late August William and Ella (Badenhop) Gruenhagen. On Feb. 24, 1951, he married Marilyn S. Gearig, who preceded him in death in 1975. On April 22, 1977, he married Rozella (Hofmann/Michaelis), who survives.

Eldor was baptized, raised, and an active member in St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, where over the years served in various leadership positions, including president, head deacon, elder, and AAL representative.

Over the years, he worked at Gerald Grain Co., and was Clinton Township road superintendent until the end of 1976, when he moved to become the Fulton County road superintendent, where he worked until retiring in 1994. He enjoyed traveling, and eventually established St. John's Seniors, where he organized and led many trips for senior citizens across the United States and Canada.

He loved spending time with his ever-growing family which includes seven children along with spouses, 20 grandchildren plus 17 spouses, and 25 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his wife, Rozella; children, Marlene (Tim) Huber of Pettisville, Linda (David) Grime of Archbold, Steven (Kathy) Gruenhagen of Wauseon, Kenneth (Sheila) Gruenhagen of Wauseon, Michael (Pam) Michaelis of Houston, Texas, Steven (LuAnne) Michaelis of Woodville, Ohio, and Debra (Gary) Jones of New Bavaria, Ohio; their children and grandchildren, brother, Marvin (Arlene) Gruenhagen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Bowers, Dorothy (Ken) Kossow, Marilyn Sue Vandemark, Kathy (Terry) Norden, Laura Kernig, Janette (John) Trudel, Rosemary (Mick) Borton, Karen (Joe) Crossgrove, Luann (William) Geissinger, Kathy Buchhop, Beverly (Leo) Brennan, and Marlin (Jane) Gearig; and his many loving nieces and nephews.

Eldor was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Martha Gruenhagen; father and mother-in-law, Ivan and Thelma Gearig; and brothers-in-law, Dave Bowers, William Kernig, and Thomas Buchhop.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, 16035 County Road U, Napoleon, in Freedom Township, with Rev. Stephen Niermann officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation for Eldor will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 N. Scott St., Napoleon.

Memorials in Eldor's memory may be made to OMS Life Foundation, Grace Hospice, or St John Lutheran Endowment Fund.

