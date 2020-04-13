Dr. Elizabeth Ann O'Dell Loar, 41, a former resident of Wauseon, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Elizabeth was born Dec. 21, 1978, to G. Bill (Vickie) O'Dell and Rev. Kathleen Kemp (Scott) Schmidtke, and they survive. She married John Loar, and he survives.

Elizabeth lived in rural Lawson, Mo., during her childhood, where she attended school, then earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in psychology from Southwest Missouri State University and her Ph.D. from Grand Canyon University. Liz and John moved to Lawson, Mo., in early 2016, where they built their dream house on the family farm. John, a graduate of Wauseon High School, was the former owner of Clippers Hair Salon in Wauseon.

Liz formerly worked as an executive administrative assistant at Ohio Art Company. She later taught classes at several community colleges in Ohio and Michigan, including Jackson Community College, Owens Community College, and Hillsboro College. She was regarded as a favorite lecturer by many of her students. She also worked from home as a transcriptionist for deaf students. She was passionate about helping deaf students achieve their education through her work. Another of her passions was rescuing animals and caring for her many pets. She also enjoyed travel with her husband, flower gardening, art, painting, playing piano, dance, and singing (including karaoke). She loved being with her family and friends. Anyone she encountered was greeted with her heartfelt smile and open heart. Liz was a member of Lawson United Methodist Church and PEO Chapter AO.

She is also survived by her sister, Christine Makayla O'Dell Reed-Schall.

Memorial services are planned at Lawson Methodist Church on a later date.