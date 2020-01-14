Ella Mae Clifton, 87, of Delta passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Ella Mae was born in Napoleon on Nov. 6, 1932, to the late John and Clara (Thompson) Dunno. On May 21, 1955, she married her first husband, Larry Daniel Miller, and he preceded her in death in 1964. On March 8, 1969, she married Dorsie "Bud" Augustus Clifton, and he preceded her in death in 2015.

After obtaining her Associates degree from Mercy College, she became an LPN and worked for the Fulton County Health Center. After many years of public service, her nursing career ended in the mid 1990s, but the nurse within her never waned. She was a member of Shiloh Christian Union Church, where she enjoyed being part of the Elderberry Group. During her spare time, Ella Mae enjoyed playing solitaire, spending time outside, doing puzzle books, and caring for her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Pam (Cliff) Macklin, Brenda Stevens, Mara (Brian) Nadolny, and Darren Clifton; stepchildren, Phyllis (Frank) Koczurowski, Norma (Ed) Durbin, and James (Debbie) Clifton; grandchildren, Nadine (Nate Koder), Mark Anthony Stevens Jr., Amber Whitney, Elizabeth (Josh) Rothstein, Sam (Kevin) Loeffler, Alex and Madi Nadolny, Emily and Drew Clifton, and Caleb Macklin; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and sister, Bonnie Green.

She was also preceded in death by her stepson, George Clifton; daughter, Nancy Whitney; and brother, Bill Dunno.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Burial will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 County Road 5, Delta Ohio 43515 or to Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., Delta Ohio 43515.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.