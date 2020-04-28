Ernest L. "Butch" Butler, 61, of Delta passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. He was born Oct. 11, 1958, to Thornt and Ruth (Woodrum) Butler in Ashland, Ky.

Butch was a graduate of Delta High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, and he lived life to the fullest. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching all sports, and caring for his bird, Harley.

Butch will be sadly missed by his mother, Ruth Butler of Defiance; his children, Heather (Dustin) Spencer of Napoleon, Amber (Bart) Wallen of Delta, Steven Lomerson of Port Richey, Fla., Marcus (Casey) Butler of Defiance, and Nadine (Nathan) Koder of Delta; 26 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brothers, Michael Butler and James Butler, both of Defiance; and sisters, Donna Beckett of Florida and Regina Smith of Napoleon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thornt Butler, and his grandmother, Flossie.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Butch will be held at a later date.

Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

