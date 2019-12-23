Estel I. Biggs, 90, of Swanton passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. Estel was born March 14, 1929, in Vincinns, Ind., to the late Rev. Ellis and Nora (Parker) Biggs. He married Margaret Qualkinbush, his wife of 65 years, and she preceded him in death.

Estel grew up in Gladwin, Mich., and graduated from Gladwin High School in 1947. He worked 56 years in the grocery business starting at 14 years of age. He went to work for The Great A&P Tea Co. for 31 years, starting out as a meat clerk. Estel was sales director when the Toledo division closed. He retired from A&P in 1978, and went on to work for Browning Food Center in Whitehouse, Ohio, for 20 years, retiring in 1998.

Soon after Estel moved to Swanton in 1961, he joined the Swanton Exchange Club, serving as president in the mid Sixties. He was a charter member of Swanton Elks Lodge 2462. He served as their leader in 1995, and represented the lodge at the national convention in 2000, held in New Orleans. He was selected activities chairman for the 17 lodges in the northwest district of the Ohio Elks in 2000.

Estel enjoyed golfing with his friends and Tuesday morning breakfast at Charlie's Restaurant. He also enjoyed working around the house. He built a large addition on their home shortly after the family moved to Swanton.

He is survived by his daughters, Janet (Gary) Gilbert, Diane (Gary) Phillips, and Peggy (Michael) Davis; nephew, Steven Fredericks; sister-in-law, Sheila Biggs; and very close friends, Larry and Denice Decker.

Estel was also preceded in death by his son, David Biggs; brothers, David and Ronald; and sister, Nolis Fredericks.

In keeping with Estel's wishes, he will be cremated and buried next to his wife and son at Swanton Cemetery.

Weigel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to an Elks Charity Fund or to a .

