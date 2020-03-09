Eugene Robert Wayne Smith, 80, of Wauseon peacefully passed on into his eternal home on Friday, March 6, 2020, after fighting with all he had to recover from a stroke that occurred a month and a half prior. He was born on April 15, 1939, to the late Paul and Wauneta (Wyse) Smith in Tedrow, Ohio. He married the love of his life, Shirley (Stevens) Smith, on Aug. 28, 1959, and she survives. They fell in love and got married in their teens, enjoying a life of snowmobiling, loving one another, and raising their beloved children together.

Gene grew up in Tedrow, and developed a love and passion for hunting and snowmobiling. He worked diligently as an electrician, and just recently received a service award for being faithfully a part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 60 years. When he was 38 years old, Gene was in a critical snowmobile accident that he survived, thanks to the doctors and his strong will to live and fight for his life. He always gave 110% in all that he did. Following the accident, Gene opened his own business, S&S Small Engines, channeling his passion for snowmobiling into an entrepreneurial venture. He sold those snowmobiles, lawn mowers, and various parts for people to enjoy their own ventures. After selling this business, Gene became an expediter, traveling all across the country. To give back, Gene also became an avid blood donor after his accident, primarily to the Red Cross, so he could help those in need as others helped him. Gene loved and treasured his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved learning new things, and kept up with the stock market and following commodities. He worked hard doing his best in all he did and passing his diligence on to the footprints he left behind - his children.

Gene is also survived by his children, Kim Ford and Jeff, Tim, and Dawn (Johnson) Smith; his grandchildren, Kylie (Will) Kreuz, Kinsey Smith, Brandee Ford and Willie, Korey Ford, and Kaycee Ford; his great-grandchildren, William, Elijah, and Maximus Kreuz, with a baby girl on the way, and Oliver and Theo Fay; his brothers, William Smith and Arda, Larry (Jill) Smith; and brother-in-law, Joe Rychener.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Lee Smith, and his sister, Sandra Rychener.

Services will be held privately.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes in Wauseon, Ohio have been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made directly to the Red Cross or donate to the Red Cross through blood donation in Gene's memory.