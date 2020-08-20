Eugenia "Jean" Louise Haas, 94, of Clemmons, N.C., and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Jean was born June 16, 1926, in Liberty Center to the late James and Helen Wulff Galbraith. On Aug. 25, 1946, she married the love of her life and her husband of 65 years, Richard "Dick" Haas, and he preceded her in death.

After graduating from Wauseon High School in 1944, Jean attended Bowling Green State University. She also worked in an airplane factory during World War II.

Jean was not only a loving mother and grandmother to her own children and grandchildren, but also to their friends. She was an accomplished seamstress, an amazing cook, and enjoyed playing cards. Jean also loved spending time at their home on Wamplers Lake and at their home in Sebring, Fla., with her family and friends, especially after her retirement from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, where she taught both Sunday school and Vacation Bible School for many years.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters Sandra (Chip) Jerzak of Apex, N.C., and Susan (Pete) Marti of Clemmons, N.C.; a son, Steven (Pam) Haas of Wauseon; granddaughters, Jennifer (Ed) Blackman of Apex, N.C., Adrienne (Chad) Mills of Winston-Salem, N.C., Lindsay Marti (Kathy Ascenzi) of Alexandria, W.V., and Andrea (Nate) King of New Knoxville, Ohio; grandsons, Jereme (Kate) Haas of Toledo, Ohio, and Jake (Teresa) Haas of Wauseon; seven great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons; her sister, Marian Radel of Tennessee; brother-in-law, Don Haas of Delta; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.

A memorial service will be held in the future, and interment will be with Dick in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Jean's name to the Trinity Lutheran Church Restoration Fund.