Ewald (Ed) Wudi, 82, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Houston, Texas. He was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Frassin, Romania, the son of the late Johann and Regina Wudi. He married Patricia Weiss, the love of his life and his beloved wife for 59 years, in 1959, and she survives.

Ed immigrated to the United States in the 1950s with his parents, two sisters, and brother, where they obtained citizenship. He received an engineering degree from the University of Toledo. His passion was soccer, as as a player, coach, referee, and Dynamo fan. Ed was also a talented woodworker, and built many items for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He achieved fourth degree status as a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church Knights of Columbus.

Also surviving are his children, Cindy Adams, Shirley (Chip) Chabala, Liz Nienberg, and Edmund "Ed" (Paula) Wudi; grandchildren, Dylan Nienberg, Ashley Chabala Rooney, Kyle Adams, Andrea Chabala Cerny, Nick Nienberg, and Logan Wudi; great-grandchildren, Zachary Nienberg and James Cerny; sister, Renate (Ronnie) Fisher; brother, Horst (Randi) Wudi.