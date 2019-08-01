Felix C. Gallardo, 80, of Wauseon passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Ind. Felix was born in Weslaco, Texas, on Jan. 20, 1939, the son of the late Bacilio and Juanita (Cruz) Gallardo. In 1979, he married Sharon L. Tedrow, and she preceded him in death in 2006.

Prior to his retirement, he had been a painter. He was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Felix loved fishing, strategy games, creating games, thrift store shopping, and going to auctions.

Felix is survived by his daughter, Joanne Gallardo; four sons, Mike (Ondina) Gallardo, Felix (Michelle) Gallardo Jr., David Gallardo, and Samuel (Lupita) Gallardo; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Steven; 10 brothers; and one sister.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Interment will follow in St. Caspar Cemetery.

Visitation for Felix will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the church, followed by a luncheon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Memorial contributions are requested to the benevolence of the family.

