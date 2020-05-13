Florence J. Howard, 89, of Delta passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Florence was born in Fulton County on Feb. 11, 1931, the daughter of the late Henry N. and Zelpha (Spring) McIntosh. On Dec. 12, 1952, she married Donald Howard, and he survives. Florence was homemaker most of her life. She was a Gold Sheaf member of the Aetna Grange. She loved watching her birds out her kitchen window. Her greatest love was her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her son, Ted (Denise) Howard; daughter-in-law, Peggy Howard; grandchildren, Joseph (Krista) Howard, Jason (Gina) Howard, Nathan (Maribel) Howard, Elijah (Carly) Howard, and Korwyn (Jason) Upell; great-grandchildren, Maxton, Graceyn, Nolan, Mollee, Jarrett, Zoe, Kaylee, Rylee, McCormick, and Elliot; a brother, Clare McIntosh; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Howard and Timothy Howard; sister, Doris Kurfiss; and brothers, Bruce, Bob, and Charles McIntosh. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Burial will be in Winameg Cemetery. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 13 to May 14, 2020.