Florence Mae Richer Aschliman, 100, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, after living a full, blessed life. She was born Jan. 13, 1919, the youngest child of the late Henry and Mary Richer. She married Kenneth E. Aschliman, her husband of 66 years, on Aug. 6, 1940, and he preceded her in death December 2006.

Florence grew up on a farm near Wauseon with her brothers Walter, Willard, and Raymond. Farm life taught her many skills that would be thematic throughout her life: sewing (made many clothes), making decorative throw rugs out of cloth remnants (rug hooking), quilting, gardening, canning, meal preparations, roses, livestock, raising turkeys, gathering endless quantities of chicken eggs, and a work ethic that would prove to be an asset when she finished her "career" working in the plant of Sauder Woodworking Company. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Her oldest son Lynn sang to her on her last day, and Florence lip-synched the words of "When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder…I'll be there!"

She is survived by her six (plus one) children, Sharon (Brad Ginter), Valetta (Gerald Kaczor), Rose (Ed Roth), Lynn (Joan), Keith (Melinda), and Julia and Doug Lehman (Kim); 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Remarkably, Florence could recite the names of all of her kids to the end of her journey coping with Alzheimer's Disease.

The memorable celebration of Florence's life was held in August 2018 in anticipation of her 100th birthday, which ended with "God Be with You 'til We Meet Again" as she was wheeled back to her room – the prophetic living goodbye.

The family is planning a private memorial on a date that is yet to be determined.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrust with the arrangements.

Thank you to all the very special caregivers in Mom's last years of her life. Finally, "Home" … "What a day we're sure it was joining Dad in the presence of Jesus just as He is."