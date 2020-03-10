Frances Sophia Zientek, 94, of Assumption, Ohio, entered into eternal life Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee. Frances was born May 2, 1925, in Metamora to the late Bartholomew and Frances (Konecny) Stasa. On Aug. 23, 1947, she married Edward Zientek, her husband of 53 years, in Assumption, and he preceded her in death.

Fran, Franny, Mom, Grandma, and Granny, as she was known to all who knew and loved her, was a lifelong resident of the Assumption-Metamora area. She was a 1944 graduate of Metamora High School, entering nursing school in support of the war efforts and graduating with her RN degree in 1947 from the Mercy School of Nursing. She retired from Toledo Hospital after 25 years in 1980. Frances was a devout Catholic, a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and a proud mother of 10 graduates of St. Mary's Assumption School. She was active in the Altar and Rosary Society, Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary, and Catholic Order of Foresters. She was proud of her Czech heritage – teaching all who asked how to make Czech pastries, and was an avid polka dancer well into her later years. But above all, Frances was proud of her family – the achievements of each of her children, grandchildren, greats and great-greats were her legacy. She was loved.

Frances will be greatly missed by her children, Carol (Robert) Willson, Barbara Witney, Beth Foley, Michael (Marlene), Charles (Linda), Steven (Gayle), Edward (Amanda), Brian (Amy), and Laura (Tim) Gold; daughter-in-law, Loria Zientek; sisters, Betty Harbal and Millie Oliver; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Frances was also preceded in death by her son, Donald; daughter-in-law, Deborah Zientek; grandson, Kevin Zientek; sisters, Frances Stasa, Rose Patek, Mary Patek, and Anna Mrkva; infant brother, Edward; brothers, Steve, Frank, John, Tony, Charlie, and Leslie; and numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, with Fr. Brown presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with the Rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday at the church one hour prior to services.

The family would like to acknowledge the Bucher family, the administration, and staff of Elizabeth Scott Community for the special care and love Mom received over the past several years – may God bless you all!

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church or School.

