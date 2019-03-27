Frank H. Himelhan Jr., 92, of Lyons, a very special father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Strand, Iowa, to the late Frank Henry Sr. and Irma (Carper) Himelhan. On Oct. 15, 1950, he married his beloved wife of 43 years, Rose Marie O'Leary, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 3, 1993.

When Frank was six, the family moved to the family farm in Phillipsburg, Mo., where he graduated high school. Frank was drafted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1945-47. He retired from SE Johnson, where he worked road construction. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and building construction. In his lifetime, he built five homes and two barns, remodeled kitchens, built decks, two pools, and swing sets, and was involved in numerous other projects. There was nothing Frank couldn't build or repair. He looked forward to taking road trips back home to the family farm in Phillipsburg, Mo., and visiting with relatives.

Most of all, Frank enjoyed watching his family grow. Summers were most special to him, when his swimming pool was full of grandkids splashing around and having a great time. The grandkids could always expect a card mailed from grandpa on their birthday. Frank was also known for his homemade chocolate chip cookies, snicker doodles, and pie. Sunday dinners at the Himelhan home were a family tradition.

Frank will be greatly missed by his six children, Linda Rupp of Wauseon, Betty (Max) Stough of Delta, Tom (Lori) Himelhan of Lyons, Kathy (Dick) Snyder of Delta, Nancy (Les) Duke of Delta, and Lori (Steve) Barnett of Adrian, Mich.; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; special niece, Bobbi Jo Meir of Grand Rapids, Mich.; several other nieces and nephews; and his dear friend, Kitty Huntley.

Frank was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford, Richard, and Robert Himelhan; sister, Shirley Hoock; and son-in-law, Ed Rupp.

Services celebrating Frank's life will be held at noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St., Metamora, with his grandson, Pastor Mark Rupp, officiating.

Family and friends may visit 10 a.m- noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice or Lyons Fire Department.

