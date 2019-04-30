Frederick Arthur Flory MD, 94, died peacefully in his home at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born in Wauseon on Oct. 16, 1924, the son of the late Arthur Henry Flory and Martha Mariah Gorsuch Flory. He was married to Helen Joyce (May) Flory, his wife of 70 years, on July 15, 1948, in Toledo, and she survives.

Fred was a graduate of Wauseon High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and lettered in football, basketball, and track. After a year at Ohio University, he entered the military, where he served in General George Patton's 3rd Army. He received a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars after multiple mortar shell injuries. In 2018, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his service to France during World War II. In 1951 he received his BA/MD degrees at The Ohio State University, where he specialized in anesthesiology. He was a Diplomate of The American Board of Anesthesiology and a member of several local, state, and national organizations. He was a life member of THE Ohio State University Alumni Association, the National Rifle Association, the Association, and a life member of the OSU President's Club. Fred and his wife, Helen, resided in Upper Arlington and Dublin nearly 50 years before moving permanently to Florida in 2004, while spending summers in Ohio to be close to family. Fred was an avid gardener, outdoorsman, and lifelong learner. He spent the last two decades cultivating American chestnut trees in hopes of restoring these majestic giants to prominence in the American forest. Fred loved reading, working crossword puzzles, and was a devoted OSU Buckeye fan.

He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis M. Crider of Columbus; his brother, Roger D (Sandy) Flory of Kinston, N.C.; his son, John Frederick (Sharyl) Flory; daughters, Nancy Ann Flory, Susan Elizabeth Flory, Judy Lynn (Scott) Pelletier, and Annette Janine (Mark) Saylor; eight grandchildren, Kelly Flory (Alier) Franco, Dan (Lisa) Flory, Jennifer (Russ Bitner) Flory, Rebekah Flory (Gary) Weber, Megan Saylor, Ben Saylor, Nicholas Pelletier, and Brandon Pelletier; and six great-grandchildren, Diego, Helena, Jaxson, Mila, Lukas, and Liam.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Martha Flory.

Family will receive visitors from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Schoedinger's Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to Hope Hospice, Development Office, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, Fla. 33908.