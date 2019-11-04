Fredrick "LeRoy" Borer, 84, of Rochester, Ind., passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Woodlawn Hospital. LeRoy was born June 25, 1935, in Wauseon, a treasured son of the late Fredrick and Dorthiel Valentine Borer. He married Mary Alice Butler, his wife of 58 years, on April 10, 1954, in Angola, Ind., and she preceded him in death.

With a passion for agriculture, LeRoy was a lifelong farmer. He was primarily a crop farmer, annually planting corn, beans, and wheat, while turning the dirt, planting with John Deere equipment. His favorite was his general-purpose A. The auctions at Polk Brothers and Yoder and Frey were a stopping place to check out the farm implements. His collection of unique pedal tractors was treasured. He enjoyed the speed of the Daytona 500 and the more local Angola Speedway. Country music concerts at Buck Lake Ranch were a great way to relax. While on the road, the Iowa 80 Truckstop was the stop for a great meal and camaraderie. An annual trip to the Threshers Convention in June was close to his birthday and always enjoyed. LeRoy loved to watch Mike and Frank make deals on the "American Pickers" TV show.

Left to cherish LeRoy's memory are two daughters, Joyce (Marty) Dominique of Angola, Ind., and Janice (Russell) Hawk Giesler, Leiters Ford, Ind.; three sons, Dave (Mary) Borer of Fayette, Don (Patricia Burke) Borer, Monterey, Ind., and John (Michelle) Borer, Morenci, Mich.; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Carol Gillen of Lima, Ohio, Sara Sinex of Phoenix, Ariz., Julie (Larry) Kuney of Maumee, Ohio, and Marcia (Greg) Regan of Lyons; a brother, Philip (Laura) Borer of Summerfield, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

LeRoy was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Gillen, and son-in-law, Randy Hawk.

A celebration of the life of Fredrick "LeRoy" Borer was held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Good Family Funeral Home in Rochester, Ind., with Pastor Bob Metzger officiating. Interment is in Leiters Ford IOOF Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Rochester High School Future Farmers of America, 1 Zebra Lane, Rochester, Ind. 46975.

Electronic expressions of sympathy may be made to his family at www.goodfamilyfh.com.