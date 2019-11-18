George E. Windisch, 84, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. George was born in Dover Township in Fulton County on Feb. 19, 1935, the son of the late Clifford and Orpha (Mock) Windisch. He married Arlene Warncke, and she survives.

Prior to his retirement in 1997, he had worked for New York Central, Penn Central, and Conrail for 45 years. He had also been a special deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office from 1988-97. He enjoyed many sports including softball, racquetball, golfing, bowling, hunting, and trapping. He was a life member of the NRA. Mostly, though, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. George and Arlene enjoyed spending winters in Florida. He was a 4-H advisor for the Tedrow Willing Workers and the Clinton Doodle Bugs. He also enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Borderline Squares.

Also surviving are two sons, George "Norm" (Cindy) Windisch and Sean Windisch; and grandchildren, Shannon Windisch, Kenneth Windisch, Jennifer (Paul) Haas, Amber (Casey) Bergstedt, and Heather (Josh) Hubbell.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Mae Windisch; sister, Joan Borton; brother, Jerry Windisch; and parents-in-law, Rudolph and Leota Warncke.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Roger Marlow officiating.

Visitation for George will be Saturday at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church.

