George Henry Smith, 93, of Wauseon passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. He was born in Bryan on Aug. 16, 1926, the son of the late Harlan L. and Grace (Shaffer) Smith. On June 21, 1944, he married Helen G. Pike, and she preceded him in death in 2005.

George had worked for Stubnuts and Geene in Adrian, Mich., for 19 years, had farmed, and had also worked for Dennis's Potato Farms for many years. He was an Army veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific Theater. He attended Beulah United Methodist Church. George enjoyed putting out and tending his large vegetable garden for many years.

Surviving are his children, Robert L. (Mary) Smith of Troy, Ohio, Charlene G. (Jack) Hartzell of Wauseon, and Geraldine M. Riggs of Napoleon; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Margie Gorrell.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Gerald Smith; seven sisters; and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Jack Tibbets officiating. Interment will follow in Tedrow Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Visitation for George will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Beulah United Methodist Church.

