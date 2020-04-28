George LeRoy Green, 91, of Clayton, Mich., passed away Sunday April 26, 2020, at Brookdale Adrian with his devoted wife at his side. He was born March 16, 1929, in Delta to the late Carl "Burt" and Thelma (Wilcox) Green. He married Annabelle Stutzman, his wife of 69 years, on May 10, 1951, and she survives.

George proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951-53 during the Korean Conflict. He was an entrepreneur early in his life, from raising chickens to buying a gas station at a young age, and buying and selling motorcycles in the military to make money. After the Army, he bought and sold cars and tractors for extra money. He always had one he was repairing in his shop and getting ready to sell.

George saved and saved for his 80-acre dream farm and house in Clayton. He and Ann renovated the house just in time for the arrival of their first-born child. George had a lust for life and a desire to travel far and wide within the U.S. and Europe. He never met a stranger, and had the gift of easy conversation. He loved people. But his pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he loved spoiling them with ice cream.

He is also survived by his children, Josette Green of St. Petersburg, Fla., Kevin Green of Clayton, Mich., Todd (Ramona) Green of Adrian, Mich., and Melanie (Anil) Oommen of Eugene, Ore.; five grandchildren, Bianca (Michael) James; Aaron (Ashley) Green, and Kiran, Caleb, and Gitanjali Oommen; two great-grandsons, Aden Green and Grayson James; a brother, Jerry (Ella) Green of Hudson, Mich.; and a sister, Martha Sackett of LaFayette, Ind.

A private family service will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020. Burial will be in Zion United Methodist Cemetery.

A celebration of life for friends will be held at a later date.

Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian, Mich., is entrusted with arrangements.

