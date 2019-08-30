Dr. George Michael Cotterman

Dr. George Michael Cotterman, 70, of Bellevue, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born March 11, 1949, in Gary, Ind., to the late Dr. V.L. and Phyllis Cotterman.

George (Mike) attended The Ohio State University for his undergrad and for his medical schooling. He practiced in the Ohio cities of Fremont, Dublin, Bellevue, and Barnesville for 35 years. He was a member of the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, and Ohio History, was a Gold Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League, and enjoyed playing golf.

George (Mike) is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna (Jenkins) Cotterman; son, Brian (Heather) of Denver, Colo., and Timothy of Bellevue, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Kylee, Hailey, and Cody Cotterman of Denver, Colo.

In honoring Mike's wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Foos and Foos Funeral Service in Bellevue, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.foosfuneral.com.
Donations