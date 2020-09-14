Gilbert Stevenson "Gil" Champion, II, 52, of Morenci, Mich., passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. He was born Nov. 1, 1967, in San Francisco, Calif., to the late Gilbert S. "Steve" Champion, Sr. and to Shirley J. (Willeman) Champion, who survives.

Gil lead an extraordinary life; he traveled the world, lived in various states, loved his family, gave tirelessly and compassionately to others in need, and had a strong, abiding faith in God. He was a graduate of Carmel High School in Carmel, Calif., where he is remembered for his dancing, sense of humor, and laughter. He furthered his education at Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash., receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree, and was currently working towards his Master's degree via Barry University.

He was recently faced with a tough diagnosis of AML leukemia; even with this grim disease Gil had an optimistic outlook on his prognosis. Much of this had to do with his strong faith in God – he knew his Lord and Savior would provide for him. Recently, Gil moved back to Michigan to be closer to his family shortly before his diagnosis. He had a lot of catching up to do with his family, and many memories were made by having "family game night," which included plenty of card playing, board games, and snacks with his aunts, uncles, and cousins. What a great time that was.

He never forgot about his family, no matter where his travels took him, and he never forgot about his humble beginnings. In his younger years, as he was working towards his degree in ministry, he spent time in Jerusalem, Israel – University of the Holy Land Studies. After completion, he worked in a Russian refugee center aiding those who were fleeing their country for religious freedom. Gil also went on several retreats, visiting monasteries in the U.S. and England. He also volunteered for one year for the Jesuits, where he helped operate a shelter for homeless children. Gil worked as a youth program director at All Saints' Episcopal Church & Day School in Phoenix, Ariz. – always giving back to others through leadership and faith. Most recently, he was a licensed agent for Humana in Phoenix prior to his illness.

He is also survived by his beloved canine companion, Henry; aunts and uncles, Donna (Bill) Nofziger, Martha Smith, Marilyn Willeman, Larry (Becky) Willeman, Pat (Harold) Perryman, and David (Kim) Willeman; many, many cousins; host of dear friends; and his friends from Carmel High School.

He was also preceded in death by his uncle, Richard Willeman, and grandparents, Dallas and Lyla Willeman and Janet Champion.

At Gil's request, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held for Gil when family and friends are able to safely gather.

