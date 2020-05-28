Gladys M. Borton, 100, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Fulton Manor, Wauseon. She was born Feb. 8, 1920, on a farm east of Burlington, Ohio, to the late Menno Simon and Edna Elizabeth (Leu) Rupp. On June 22, 1941, she married James Borton, her husband of 72 years, and he preceded her in death. When Gladys was six the family moved to Tedrow, where she attended elementary school and graduated from Pettisville High School in 1937. She became a farm wife and moved to the Borton Family Farm in Chesterfield Township, where she tended the yard, the chickens, and her big garden. Gladys worked outside the home for a number of years at the family-owned Tedrow Poultry Dressing Plant, and for five seasons at Figy's Poultry Dressing Plant in Tedrow. Gladys was a member of Tedrow United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school and served as the church treasurer for over 30 years. She helped with many dinners, ice cream socials, and activities at the church. She was responsible for the chicken sandwiches at the annual church ice cream social. The Bortons enjoyed many trips and vacations to Tennessee, West Virginia, and Hocking Hills, Ohio. They were happy times for the entire family filled with special memories. Due to failing health, Gladys and Jim moved to Fulton Suites in Wauseon in January 2013. Survivors include her three children, Dr. Ronald J. (Janet) Borton of Wooster, Ohio, Juanita Gunn of Ida, Mich., and Dr. Dennis L. (Pat) Borton of Roxboro, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gladys was also preceded in death by three brothers, Orville W. (Doris) Rupp, Robert W. (Doris) Rupp, and Donald J. Rupp, who passed away in infancy; son-in-law, Richard Gunn; and a grandson, Samuel Borton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic responsibility restrictions, graveside funeral services and interment will be private in Tedrow Cemetery, with Pastor Kevin Cochran officiating. A public memorial service and celebration of Gladys' life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tedrow United Methodist Church or Fulton Suites. Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 28 to May 29, 2020.