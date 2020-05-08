Glen Lee Tappan
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Lee Tappan, 57, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Lakes of Monclova in Maumee. Glen was born in Wauseon, the son of the late Roger and Nancy Lee (Crosby) Tappan. Prior to his illness, Glen had worked as a registered nurse and supervisor at the Fulton County Health Center and as a flight nurse for Mercy Health Life Flight in Toledo for many years. He enjoyed riding motorcycle and playing guitar and mandolin. He even crafted his own mandolins. Glen was well-known and loved by all local fire and rescue departments. Surviving is his son, Justin Tappan of Swanton; daughter, Kristin Sheller of Wauseon; grandchildren, Lauren, Taylor, Morgan, and Makenzie Sheller; brother, Michael (Kathy) Tappan of Dayton; and sister, Barbara (Greg) Frankforther of Sylvania. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Interment will be in Winameg Cemetery. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com

