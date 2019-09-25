Graeme O. "Cracker" Lauber, 78, of Archbold passed away in his home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Graeme was born in Archbold on Nov. 27, 1940, the son of the late Olley and Cecilia (Lehman) Lauber. On July 28, 1989, he married Gloria Rowe, and she survives.

Graeme had co-owned, along with his brother, Bruce, the former Lauber Manufacturing in Archbold. He had worked at the factory his entire life.

He was a member of St. John's Christian Church in Archbold. Graeme served for 35 years with the Archbold Fire Department as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you listened! He had three loves in his life; his family, the factory, and the fire department.

Also surviving are his children, Beth (Roger) Grime, Graeme "JR" (Linda) Lauber Jr., Sheryl (Donald) Young, Shannon (Chad) Mull, and Kris Lauber; stepchildren, Sean (Shelly) Tebeau and Alicia Stipp; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bruce (Kim) Lauber.

He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Marleah Lauber.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2019, at St. John's Christian Church, with Pastor Erich Christman and Pastor Alex Young officiating.

Visitation for Graeme will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. John's Christian Church or the Archbold Fire Department.

