Harold F. Knierim, 89, of Wauseon passed into heaven Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Harold was born in Wauseon on Feb. 21, 1930, to the late Fred and Leola Knierim. On April 28, 1957, he married his wife of 62 years, Mary Jean (Morr) Knierim, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2019.

Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Harold was an Army veteran, having served his country in the Korean War, and proudly participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2014. He attended the University of Toledo on the G.I. Bill and became a pharmacist. He went into partnership as owner of Osborne Drugs, and later became head of pharmacy at the Fulton County Health Center, where he retired. His life was indeed busy, having many interest and hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, making and flying airplanes, horticulture, and bowling, and was an endless reader. He was a life member of the Fulton County Sportsmen Club and past commander of American Legion Post 265.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Daniel (Cathy) Knierim of Fayette, Philip (Lori) Knierim of Wauseon, and Michael (Robin) Knierim of Wauseon; grandchildren, Bradley (Amanda) Knierim, Stacey (Dustin) Schroeder, Craig (Tiffany) Knierim, Aubrey Knierim, Grant Knierim, and Kyle Knierim; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Jane Grieser.

He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Knierim, and brothers, William, Robert, and Larry Knierim.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, with Pastor Michael Berne officiating. Interment will be private in Wauseon Union Cemetery, with military rites accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Visitation for Harold will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Harold's memory may consider or the Fulton County Humane Society.

