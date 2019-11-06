Dr. Harry E. Murtiff D.O, 80, of Delta passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Browning Masonic Pathways in Waterville, Ohio. Dr. Murtiff was born in Altoona, Pa., on Feb. 26, 1939, to the late Harry and Geraldine (Suncere) Murtiff. He met and married Judith Lenore Schill, his loving wife of 60 years, on Nov. 27, 1958, and she survives. Dr. Murtiff attended the University of Toledo, the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, received his medical license from the State of Ohio Medical Board, and did his internship at Parkview Hospital in Toledo. His community and professional involvements were many. Dr. Murtiff served as the medical director for the Emergency Department of the Fulton County Health Center from 1985-2010; served as medical director for the Fulton County EMS from 1993-2012; served as the athletic physician for P-D-Y schools from 1971-2010, and served as the Fulton County Coroner from 2002-12. During his professional career, Dr. Murtiff served as an associate professor at the University of Toledo; was a staff physician at the Fulton County Health Center starting in 1970; and was in private practice at the Delta Medical Center from 1970 until his retirement in 2011. Most of all, he loved spending quality time with his family and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Tracee (Gary) Mohler, Bradley (Lynn) Murtiff, and Jennifer (Matthew) Thourot; grandchildren, Jordan and Alex Mohler, Samantha and Cole Murtiff, and Dekker Thourot; and canine companion, "Atari."

In honoring Dr. Murtiff's wishes, all services will be private for the family, with his permanent resting place being at his favorite fly fishing spot and beloved Michigan cottage by the river.

Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta is entrusted with arrangements and cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Murtiff's name may be sent to the Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Road, Toledo, Ohio 43614; Browning Masonic Community Pathways, 8883 Browning Drive, Waterville, Ohio 43566; or the Fulton County Health Center, 723 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

