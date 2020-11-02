Helen M. Clingaman, 95, of Wauseon passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. She was born in Wauseon on July 22, 1925, to the late Glen J. Loveland and Bertha (Metcalf) Loveland. On Nov. 10, 1946, she married John G. Clingaman, her husband of 67 years, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2014.

Helen was a graduate of Wauseon High School. For over 40 years Helen was district manager of Beeline Fashions, where she grew great friendships with all her customers during their home fashion shows. She and her husband were active members of First Christian Church in Wauseon. Some of her fondest hobbies included participating with her card club, traveling, and baking, and she will always be remembered for her love of going to garage sales. Most of all, Helen loved her family and creating memories with their time together.

Left to cherish her memories is her son, Kevin (Lisa) Clingaman of Oregon, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Betty Clingaman of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Michael (Beth) Clingaman, Amy (Brad) Glotzbach, Jason Clingaman, Zachary (Breanna) Clingaman, Alex and Connor Clingaman and Tony Pescara, and Grace (Jimmy) Reindel and Francesca Pescara; great granddaughters, Charlotte and Stella Reindel; and many special nieces and nephews.

Helen was also preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey Clingaman in 1999 and Denny Clingaman in 2006; and brothers, Dale, Gayle, and Merle Loveland.

A funeral service for Helen will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 129 Elm St. in Wauseon, with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six-foot distancing when possible.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to First Christian Church or the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory.

A special thank you to the staff at Fulton Manor and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the care given to Helen.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.