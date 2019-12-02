Helen Pauline (Grieser) Boyers, 87, went home to be with the Savior on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was born in Archbold on Jan. 12, 1932, to the late Nelson Ray and Alta Mae (Short) Grieser. She married the love of her life, Marshall Lee Boyers, on April 17, 1954, at Swan Creek Church of the Brethren in Delta, and he survives.

Helen was a lifetime Fulton County resident. She did various jobs throughout her life: waitressing, factory work, and volunteering at the hospital, but the jobs that brought her the most joy were being a wife, mom, and grandma. Helen could be found attending events of the Irish Hills Car Club, attending Swan Creek Church of the Brethren, gardening, babysitting, listening to music and singing, or caring for and visiting with all of her family and friends.

Her memory also survives with her son Terry (Amy) Boyers; her granddaughters, Kathryn (Joseph) Heuerman and Margaret Boyers; her brothers, Robert J. Grieser and Ralph (Bonnie) Grieser; her brother-in-law, James Boyers; and many others who knew her as "Mom."

Helen was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Paul Grieser and Leon "Smokey" Grieser; her beloved in-laws, Jennie Grieser, Joan Boyers, Darrel Eugene "Gene" and Hildegard Sindel; her great-nephew, Zachary Olmstead; and her foster son, Michael "Mike" Diaz.

Services to celebrate her life will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Swan Creek Church of the Brethren in Delta. Interment will immediately follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at the church.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Helen's family would like to express their gratitude to the UTMC ICU nursing staff, as well as the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio, for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Swan Creek Church of the Brethren.