Henry William "Bill" Steck, 70, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, and formerly a longtime resident of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at his Grand Rapids home Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Greenville, Ohio, on May 11, 1948, to the late Henry Jacob Steck and Ethel (Stephens) Steck. On April 28, 1978, in Delta, he married Carol Bachelder, and she survives.

Bill graduated from Greenville High School, and later from Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo, where he received his Master's degree. Although his first love was his family, in his heart he was forever a Viking. Bill taught 40 years at Evergreen Local Schools, where he also served as athletic director and coached football, baseball, boys basketball, girls softball, and girls basketball. He served as the NWOAL assistant commissioner, was a member of the Lions Club and Delta Chamber of Commerce, served as a Grand Rapids City Council member and on the ADAMhs Board, was active with the United Way, and was a member of Delta United Methodist Church. He was happiest on the sidelines, in the dugout or in the arms of his beloved granddaughters.

His memory will always be cherished by his wife of 40 years, Carol; daughter, Ann Marie (Garth Dysert) Steck; son, Matthew Jacob Steck; sisters, Sara Melford of Statesboro, Ga., and Sue Steck-Turner of Lafayette, La.; granddaughters, Tess Dysert and Quinn Dysert; nieces and nephews; in-laws; and his many loving friends and former students.

Funeral services for Bill will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Drive, with Pastor Teresa Wenrick officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Friends will be received 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Evergreen Athletic Department, 14544 County Road 6, Metamora, Ohio 43540 or Delta United Methodist Church in Bill's memory.

