Hilda L. Spiess, 99, a lifelong resident of Liberty Center, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She was born Nov. 21, 1921, the daughter of the late Vane B. and Bessie B. Saul. She married L. Lyle Spiess, her husband of 72 years, on March 24, 1942, and he preceded her in death in November 2014.

Hilda was a 1941 graduate of Liberty Center High School, where she was a member of the Honor Society, marching band, and orchestra as a coronet player, and involved with theatre productions. She met her husband, Lyle, roller skating on Maple Avenue when she was 15 years old and he was 16. Their lifelong love affair began that evening. Lyle and Hilda moved to Columbus after getting married for Lyle to complete his studies at Ohio State University. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp and was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. During the war, Hilda ran a screwdriver machine at the Wauseon Flashlight Company, making personal uniform Navy pilot flashlights placed on the Mae West flight jackets. Once the war ended, Hilda and Lyle settled on Cherry Street. They purchased another home, and then built their dream home on Maple Street in Liberty Center. Hilda was a devoted and supportive mother and wife, but also enjoyed working in the garden, arranging flowers for competitions - where she won several awards at the Henry County Fair, cooking, preserving foods from the garden, and assisting with sewing clothes and theatrical costumes for her daughters. She was active in the Liberty Center Garden Club, a lifelong member of Liberty Center United Methodist Church, and a member of the Deshler Order of the Eastern Star. Hilda and Lyle were lifelong supporters of Ohio State University and 4-H Camp Palmer, and Hilda continued that support after Lyle's death. She was an avid OSU Buckeye fan and attended football games for over 40 years. She even had the distinct "honor" of being in attendance during the 1950 Snow Bowl!! The couple traveled all over the United States and Canada during retirement with their RV friends, and then headed south to winter in their Florida home.

Surviving family members include a daughter, Connie; son-in-law, Denny Cahill; granddaughters, Julie Cahill and Erin (Tony) Kneflin; and great-grandchildren, Graeme and Scarlett.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter Beth Ann Andrews; and brother, Bryan V. Saul.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be at Young's Cemetery, Liberty Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to caregivers, Joan Murrey, Mandi Strayer, and Julie Boyd Thorn. Their daily love and in-home support of Hilda was an incredible act of kindness. Additionally, thanks to Joanie of Elara Hospice and the special staff at Fulton County Heath Center. Finally, a big thank you to Dr. Kenton Kamp for his support and care for many years.

In lieu of flowers, donations (OSU Fund #302345) may be sent in Hilda's name to 4-H Camp Palmer, c/o Mr. Bill Goodson, 26450 County Road MN, Fayette, Ohio 43521.