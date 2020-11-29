Imogene Cowgill, age 92, of Morenci, Mich., passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian, Mich. She was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Fayette to the late Ray and Twila (Crowe) Link. On July 4, 1948, in Fayette, Imogene married Hollis Cowgill, and he preceded her on March 29, 2009.

She was a graduate of Fayette High School with the Class of 1946. Imogene was a self-employed beautician for 47 years. She was a member of the Morenci American Legion and Morenci Senior Center. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking, and baking.

Imogene is survived by her two sons, Hollis Ray (Cheryl) Cowgill of Morenci and Michael (Alice) Cowgill of Fayette; daughter, Marilyn Rinehart of Wauseon; two sisters, Patricia Valentine and Linda (Carver) Wagner of Fayette; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Lyle Link and Ralph Link; a sister, Shirley Harter; and a son-in-law, Robert Rinehart.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci, Mich., with Pastor Donna Galloway officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a limited number of people allowed in the building and face masks are required.

Visitation for Imogene will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts in Imogene's memory may be offered to Stair District Library in Morenci.

